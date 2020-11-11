Textainer Group (TGH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 8.55%.

NYSE:TGH opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

