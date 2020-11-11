The Allstate Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Allstate in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Allstate’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

ALL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

NYSE:ALL opened at $94.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,583,015,000 after acquiring an additional 854,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,525,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,952,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 174.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,924,000 after buying an additional 2,090,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Allstate by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,109,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,607,000 after buying an additional 328,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,257,000 after acquiring an additional 804,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

