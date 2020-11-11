The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Director Cynthia A. Fisher Sells 297 Shares of Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 297 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.09, for a total value of $293,165.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 647 shares in the company, valued at $638,647.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SAM opened at $917.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $958.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $731.43. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $1,092.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.37 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $828.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,176,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,142,000 after buying an additional 55,413 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after buying an additional 44,328 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 1,368.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after buying an additional 22,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 304.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after buying an additional 21,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

