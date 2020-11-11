The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Stephens

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,568.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,753.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $691,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,177 shares of company stock worth $4,694,086. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

