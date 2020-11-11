The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) a €27.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) received a €27.00 ($31.76) price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IFXA. Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €25.07 ($29.49).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

