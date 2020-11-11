The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $217.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.37. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

