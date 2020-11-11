The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €77.30 Price Target for Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24)

Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) received a €77.30 ($90.94) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on G24. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scout24 AG (G24.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €73.32 ($86.26).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €66.30 ($78.00) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 17.69. Scout24 AG has a 1-year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 1-year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

