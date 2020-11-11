The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Price Up 11.4% After Analyst Upgrade

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Joint traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $23.54. Approximately 158,902 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 106,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JYNT. BidaskClub raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Joint in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The Joint by 399.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Joint by 137.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The Joint by 9.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $355.18 million, a P/E ratio of 93.89 and a beta of 1.11.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The Joint had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 47.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

