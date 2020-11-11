The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAC. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Macerich from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Macerich from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

MAC stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in The Macerich by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,562,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,727 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Macerich by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,255,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,473 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Macerich by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 815,022 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,816,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,737,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

