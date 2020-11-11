The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MIK. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.72.

Shares of MIK opened at $7.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 3.21. The Michaels Companies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other The Michaels Companies news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $100,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 107.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 506.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 7,370.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

