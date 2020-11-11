The Middleby Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of The Middleby in a research note issued on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. CL King lowered shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Shares of MIDD opened at $133.27 on Monday. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $149.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in The Middleby by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 8.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the second quarter worth $2,741,000.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

