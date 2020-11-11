The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $150.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Middleby traded as high as $149.11 and last traded at $133.07, with a volume of 13278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.60.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CL King downgraded shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in The Middleby by 459.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,791,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,352,000 after buying an additional 2,292,381 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,948,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,575,000 after purchasing an additional 525,790 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,955,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,374,000 after purchasing an additional 520,684 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,838,000.

The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.51.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

