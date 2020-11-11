The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO David S. Taylor Sells 35,000 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $140.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $347.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,447,000 after purchasing an additional 487,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,304,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,065,000 after purchasing an additional 202,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.