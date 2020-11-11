Thomas Aj Frank Sells 16,466 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $806,340.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,150 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $397,801.50.

Shares of IBKR opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

IBKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,531,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 137,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 585.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 50,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

