THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.04

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and traded as high as $1.30. THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 21,584,983 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75.

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR)

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, uranium, vanadium, gold, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; the Pilot Mountain tungsten project situated in Nevada; and the Ragged Range project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

