Thurman K. Case Sells 9,034 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CFO Thurman K. Case sold 9,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $649,996.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.38 and a 200 day moving average of $66.16. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $91.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,257,000 after buying an additional 2,449,824 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,054,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,127,000 after buying an additional 63,446 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after buying an additional 190,453 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 649,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,113,000 after buying an additional 24,648 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 63,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRUS. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. 140166 upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

