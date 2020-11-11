TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) versus Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Critical Review

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) and Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TimkenSteel has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Simec has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TimkenSteel and Grupo Simec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TimkenSteel $1.21 billion 0.19 -$110.00 million ($1.07) -4.68 Grupo Simec $1.78 billion 0.91 -$85.07 million N/A N/A

Grupo Simec has higher revenue and earnings than TimkenSteel.

Profitability

This table compares TimkenSteel and Grupo Simec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TimkenSteel -13.60% -10.31% -5.39% Grupo Simec N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TimkenSteel and Grupo Simec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TimkenSteel 1 3 0 0 1.75 Grupo Simec 0 0 0 0 N/A

TimkenSteel presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.20%. Given TimkenSteel’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TimkenSteel is more favorable than Grupo Simec.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of TimkenSteel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Grupo Simec shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of TimkenSteel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grupo Simec beats TimkenSteel on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications. It sells its products and services to the automotive; oil and gas; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; defense; heavy truck; agriculture; power generation; and oil country tubular goods sectors. TimkenSteel Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products. Its SBQ steel products are used across a range of engineered end-user applications, including axles, hubs, and crankshafts for automobiles and light trucks, machine tools, and off-highway equipment; and structural steel products are used in the non-residential construction market and other construction applications. The company also exports its steel products to Central and South America, and Europe. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico. Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V.

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.