Timothy Edwin Lang Sells 5,000 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $905,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Edwin Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $186.14 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $189.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,551.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 41,987 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 24,665 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

