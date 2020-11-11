Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is a biotechnology company. It focuses on the clinical development for the treatment of cancers, chronic inflammatory and autoimmune neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Foralumab TZLS-401 and Milciclib TZLS-201 which are in clinical stage. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TLSA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Tiziana Life Sciences stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $193.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.33 and a beta of 2.27. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $12.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $57,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

