TMX Group Limited (X.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.77 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited (X.TO) (TSE:X) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for TMX Group Limited (X.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.86. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group Limited (X.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TMX Group Limited (X.TO) from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TMX Group Limited (X.TO) from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TMX Group Limited (X.TO) from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TMX Group Limited (X.TO) from C$148.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of TMX Group Limited (X.TO) stock opened at C$125.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$134.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$133.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92. TMX Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$84.50 and a 1 year high of C$144.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. TMX Group Limited (X.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

TMX Group Limited (X.TO) Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

