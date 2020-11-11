Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Acquires 10,000 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,666,337 shares in the company, valued at C$162,057,902.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.46 per share, with a total value of C$82,275.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.57 per share, with a total value of C$82,856.00.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1 year low of C$6.73 and a 1 year high of C$19.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOU. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.98.

About Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

