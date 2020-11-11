Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.38.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

