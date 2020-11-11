Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stock Holdings Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.9% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 22.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Macquarie started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $108.01 and a 12 month high of $145.41. The stock has a market cap of $197.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.