Traders Purchase Large Volume of EnLink Midstream Call Options (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,926 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 441% compared to the average volume of 541 call options.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.65. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $6.48.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. On average, analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 271.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 200.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ENLC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.