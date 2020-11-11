Traders Purchase Large Volume of Equity Residential Call Options (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 17,204 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 710% compared to the average daily volume of 2,123 call options.

NYSE:EQR opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $87.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,089,000 after buying an additional 1,314,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,155 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,530 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $44,169,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth $33,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.74.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

