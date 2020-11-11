Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Charles P. Hadeed Sells 9,016 Shares of Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $284,094.16.

Transcat stock opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $34.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.76.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Transcat by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Transcat by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

