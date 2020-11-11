TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.09) Per Share

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of TransMedics Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.34). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TransMedics Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $14.33 on Monday. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $35,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

