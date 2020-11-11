TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.65. William Blair also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on THS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

THS stock opened at $37.77 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 357.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $97,000.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

