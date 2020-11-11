Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 297728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

TCW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.31.

Get Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Dale M. Dusterhoft sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$31,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$657,565.68.

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $341.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.96.

About Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.