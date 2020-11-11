Trinity Place (NYSE:TPHS) vs. AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Financial Contrast

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) and Trinity Place (NYSE:TPHS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

AmBase has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Place has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AmBase and Trinity Place, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmBase 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Place 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AmBase and Trinity Place’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmBase N/A N/A -$4.93 million N/A N/A Trinity Place $4.06 million 11.17 -$2.18 million N/A N/A

Trinity Place has higher revenue and earnings than AmBase.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of AmBase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Trinity Place shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of AmBase shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Trinity Place shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AmBase and Trinity Place’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmBase N/A -34.45% -33.03% Trinity Place 889.67% -19.46% -3.54%

Summary

Trinity Place beats AmBase on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AmBase Company Profile

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property in New York, New York; and owned, operated, and managed a commercial office building. AmBase Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Trinity Place Company Profile

Trinity Place Holdings Inc., a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, engages in commercial real estate business in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey. The company also controls various intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector, including its online marketplace at FilenesBasement.com, its rights to the Stanley Blacker brand, as well as the intellectual property associated with the running of the Brides event and An Educated Consumer. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

