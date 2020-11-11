Truist Securiti Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($8.57) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($8.19). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $57.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 93.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

