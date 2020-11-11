Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Lumen Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.38.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUMN. Oppenheimer raised Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $9.79 on Monday. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 447.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 88.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.