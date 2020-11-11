Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Primerica in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NYSE:PRI opened at $128.13 on Monday. Primerica has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average of $116.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,354.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $406,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,692.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,070. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Primerica by 137.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter valued at $63,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Primerica by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

