Truist Securiti Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for ICF International in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.10 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.02%. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of ICF International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $75.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.02. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $95.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 1,968.8% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,109,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,307 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 29.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,442,000 after purchasing an additional 144,756 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 70.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 223,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 92,130 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 7.1% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,155,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth $3,442,000.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.49%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.