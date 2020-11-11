Truist Securiti Comments on Cigna Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cigna in a report released on Monday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $18.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CI. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.10.

CI opened at $220.20 on Wednesday. Cigna has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.44. The firm has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total transaction of $1,968,158.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,880,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 43.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,525,000 after buying an additional 21,727 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cigna by 49.8% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

