Truist Securiti Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for NMI in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NMI’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of NMI from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

NMIH opened at $23.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. NMI has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in NMI by 206.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 37.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in NMI by 8.7% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NMI by 27.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NMI by 4.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.