Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading Down 7.2% Following Insider Selling

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares traded down 7.2% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $81.57 and last traded at $85.18. 919,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 481,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.75.

Specifically, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $124,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,504,352.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $28,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,807.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,219 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,244. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,641.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trupanion by 51.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,529,000 after buying an additional 304,089 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 7.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 32,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 16.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Trupanion by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

