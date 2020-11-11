Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.73.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

