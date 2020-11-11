Tyson T. Abston Sells 11,700 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $345,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $329.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 20.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNTY. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.