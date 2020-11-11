Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 47,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Operations LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 149,601 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.94.

UBER opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $67,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,458,684.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.