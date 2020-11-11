Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $197.80, but opened at $244.40. Ubiquiti shares last traded at $244.40, with a volume of 49 shares traded.

The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UI. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total value of $256,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth $659,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 890.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth $305,000. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

About Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.