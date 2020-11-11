UBS Group Analysts Give Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) a €4.60 Price Target

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) has been given a €4.60 ($5.41) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €4.90 ($5.76) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.95 ($5.82).

Shares of CBK opened at €4.94 ($5.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.19. Commerzbank AG has a twelve month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a twelve month high of €6.83 ($8.04).

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

