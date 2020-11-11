Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $0.72. Ulta Beauty reported earnings per share of $2.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $12.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.96.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $265.49 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $304.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.58.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after acquiring an additional 378,588 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5,884.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 260,036 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 116,799 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

