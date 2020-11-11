Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (UNS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

UNS stock opened at C$7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.49. Uni-Select Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.90 and a 1 year high of C$13.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.25. The firm has a market cap of $327.23 million and a PE ratio of -5.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Desjardins raised shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.80.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

