Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.69-1.73 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.055-1.063 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.86. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Uniti Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.43.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

