Unity Software (U) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Unity Software (NYSE:U) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Unity Software to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:U opened at $99.66 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $119.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.28.

Several research analysts recently commented on U shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

