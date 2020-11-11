Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Eric Gilpin Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Eric Gilpin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,605.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, Eric Gilpin sold 90,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $2,564,100.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Eric Gilpin sold 3,754 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $56,347.54.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Eric Gilpin sold 2,981 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $44,804.43.

UPWK stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.38 and a beta of 1.56. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on UPWK. JMP Securities increased their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Upwork from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

