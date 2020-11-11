Urban One (UONE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Urban One stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Urban One has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $54.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $227.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UONE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban One from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

