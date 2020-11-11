Urban One (UONEK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UONEK stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. Urban One has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

