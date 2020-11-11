USDK Hits Market Capitalization of $28.57 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. USDK has a market cap of $28.57 million and approximately $34.57 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006411 BTC on major exchanges including OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. In the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.44 or 0.01793704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00083253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00180199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00028499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.02 or 0.01014318 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000518 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.